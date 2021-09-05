Detectives are searching for answers after an overnight shooting in downtown St. Louis left three people injured.

DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are searching for answers after an overnight shooting in downtown St. Louis left three people injured. 

The shooting happened at the City Garden near Market and 8th Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. 

A woman told News 4 a large group of people were at the sculpture park to celebrate someone's birthday. It is unknown what led up to the gunfire or the extent of the victim's injuries. 

