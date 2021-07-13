SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three people were arrested, and one person was critically injured after chaos erupted at a children’s birthday party in south St. Louis Monday.
According to St. Louis City police, a 22-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman got into an argument around 5:30 p.m. while at the birthday party in the 3700 block of Louisiana. The dispute led to a large free-for-all fight involving three others. During the scuffle, police said the woman stabbed the man and a 27-year-old man shot a 24-year-old man. Despite being stabbed previously, the 22-year-old party guest then fired shots at the 27-year-old. It is unknown if he was struck because he ran off before police arrived.
The fight continued as the wounded 24-year-old man punched a 34-year-old woman in the face before attacking the 35-year-old woman along with the 22-year-old man.
Officers arrested the 22-year-old man, 35-year-old woman, and 24-year-old man involved in the brawl. One gun was located at the scene. Paramedics later took the 24-year-old man, who was critically injured, to the hospital.
It is unknown what the initial argument was about.
