ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A bio-tech startup company has moved more than 2,000 miles from San Francisco to St. Louis.
Fresh from their move to the Gateway City, Readout Health is ready to unveil a new medical device to make losing weight easier.
The gadget is called Bio Sense.
You breath into it to get information on ketones in your body, which is important for your body to burn fat.
Before this, the only way to get an accurate look at your own ketosis was through blood tests.
St. Louis' startup scene has been thriving for years, and the attraction of companies like Readout Health help solidify the region's reputation as the "Silicon Prairie."
"There are a lot of advantages that other cities just don't have" said Readout's CEO Jim Howard, citing financial incentives like Arch Grants. "And being in the center of the country helps when you're tying to launch a product."
Since their move to St. Louis, the company was also able to work with Washington University to do a clinical research study on the device.
Bio Sense officially launches Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.