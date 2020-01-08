ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Goaltender Jordan Binnington has accepted Justin Bieber’s counter offer for their breakaway challenge, the Blues announced.
The challenge started when Binnington took to Bieber’s Instagram account telling him, “10 breakaways me vs. you. You score on me I’ll dye my hair platinum blonde.”
The Canadian singer had posted a video of him playing hockey.
Well, Bieber proposed his own terms for the challenge, saying, “How about 10 thousand dollars to charity I score and you donate to a charity of my choice and we film it.”
The Blues posted their All-Star goalie had accepted the new terms but the challenge won’t likely happen until the offseason.
Perhaps we should pencil in the date Bieber will be in the Lou for his tour: July 13 at Enterprise Center?
