ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington will remain in St. Louis for the next six years, signing a $36 million extension Thursday. The 27-year-old was drafted in the third round in 2011.
In 102 regular season games, he has posted a .915 save percentage and a 2.38 goals-against average. Since he debuted in 2019, Binnington ranks second at his position in wins and fourth in shutouts (8). He helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup Championship in 2019, becoming the first rookie to record all 16 of his team's postseason wins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.