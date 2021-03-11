Jordan Binnington was the Stanley Cup's unlikely hero

Jordan Binnington #50 of the St. Louis Blues hoists the Stanley Cup on the ice after the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 to win the Stanley Cup Final 4-3.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington will remain in St. Louis for the next six years, signing a $36 million extension Thursday. The 27-year-old was drafted in the third round in 2011. 

In 102 regular season games, he has posted a .915 save percentage and a 2.38 goals-against average. Since he debuted in 2019, Binnington ranks second at his position in wins and fourth in shutouts (8). He helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup Championship in 2019, becoming the first rookie to record all 16 of his team's postseason wins. 

