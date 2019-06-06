ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Blues will return to St. Louis with a chance to win their first ever Stanley Cup on home ice Sunday, having topped the Bruins 2-1 in Game 5 in Boston.
St. Louis took a 1-0 lead in the second period off a Ryan O'Reilly goal 55 seconds into action. It was O'Reilly's sixth goal of the playoffs.
From there, the Blues fought off a relentless onslaught from Boston, with Jordan Binnington serving as an near-impenetrable last line of defense in the net.
The 25-year-old was almost perfect on the night, fending off 38 of the 39 shots on goal and largely shutting down the Bruins as they frantically tried to close the gap.
David Perron extended the Blues' lead in the third, finding the back of the net after the a no-call on a possible tripping penalty gave St. Louis a window.
The Bruins answered shortly after, when Jake DeBrusk finally found pay dirt against Binnington for Boston's only goal of the night. But the Blues continued to pressure Boston, firing shots at Tukka Rask and pressuring the Bruins' defense until the final minute.
At the final horn, the Blues had survived 2-1, and now take a 3-2 series lead back to St. Louis with a chance to give the city its first Stanley Cup in the franchise's history.
