ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Goaltender Jordan Binnington agreed to a two-year contract with the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.
Binnington's contract with the Blues is worth an annual average of $4.4 million.
The St. Louis Blues released the following statement from the player and Doug Armstrong:
"I'm happy to get this deal done with the St. Louis Blues," Binnington said. "To the city of St. Louis, thank you for welcoming me in and trusting me to do me. I'm excited and motivated to keep doing my job and keep bringing success to the St. Louis Blues organization."
"We are pleased to have Jordan signed for two more years," added Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong. "His play was outstanding and we look forward to seeing him continue to be a major contributor for our team."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.