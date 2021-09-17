ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hospitals across the country are reporting a drastic spike in alcohol-related hospital admissions as binge drinking in the pandemic plays a pivotal role.
Hospitals across the national are seeing between a 20% and 50% increase in hospital admissions for things like pancreatitis and alcohol hepatitis, as drinking cause inflammation to the liver. A local doctor says most of these increases are linked to binge drinking. Watch the above video for News 4's Damon Arnold's full report.
