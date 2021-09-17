Hospitals across the country are reporting a drastic spike in alcohol-related hospital admissions as binge drinking in the pandemic plays a pivotal role.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hospitals across the country are reporting a drastic spike in alcohol-related hospital admissions as binge drinking in the pandemic plays a pivotal role. 

Hospitals across the national are seeing between a 20% and 50% increase in hospital admissions for things like pancreatitis and alcohol hepatitis, as drinking cause inflammation to the liver. A local doctor says most of these increases are linked to binge drinking. Watch the above video for News 4's Damon Arnold's full report. 

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.