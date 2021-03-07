ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hasahn French said goodbye to his Billikens family on senior night with his mother next to him and a cardboard cutout of his grandmother, Marguriet Jackson.
His grandmother should've been there for the special occasion but she died last May from complications caused by COVID-19.
"She's always in my heart. She's always watching over me," French said. "She's smiling down so I had to have her picture with me."
Before his senior season started, French and his family were hit by COVID-19. His Grandmother quickly took a turn for the worse within a week, having to be hospitalized.
"I would be on the phone with my mom and it would be a new report each day," French said. "They would say she's losing function of her kidneys, she had double bronchitis, it was new things each day."
While in isolation dealing with his own coronavirus symptoms, French had to say goodbye to his grandmother.
"I would say that it was definitely the most challenging time in my life because losing someone of the magnitude definitely takes a piece with you," French said. "They told us to Facetime her one last time she wasn't even conscious and before she was about to be unconscious, she lifted her finger one time to us and it was just a rough time seeing that. It was one of the roughest times of my life."
French recovered from his symptoms but losing his grandmother left a lasting impact on him.
"I would be in the store with her walking and she was able to put a smile on somebody's face," French said. "It was just so crazy how she could connect to people so much. She taught me how to give joy to others."
While finishing out his final season with the Billikens, French says he will always carry on Marguriet's legacy. She helped shape him into the basketball player, but more importantly, the man that he is today.
"I just try to be the backbone and try to be strong for my family," said French. "Keep her name living on through me."
