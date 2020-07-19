ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Atlantic 10 Conference has decided to postpone fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced Friday.
For Saint Louis University, this will affect men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, volleyball, cross country and swimming and diving.
The A-10 did say, in their press release, that they decided upon a “look-in window” in mid-September, which would allow for a possibly shortened, conference-only schedule.
News 4 spoke to Billikens’ Athletic Director Chris May about the university's plan for student athletes moving forward.
