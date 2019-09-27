ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Singer, songwriter Billie Eilish is set to perform at the Enterprise Center next year.
Eilish will perform on Saturday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m.
Eilish's debut album When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? made her the first artist born in the 2000s to have a number one album in the United States, according to CNN.
Fans can register now through Monday, September 30 at 11:59 p.m. HERE for the Verified Fan presale.
For more information on tickets, click here.
