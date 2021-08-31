A new powerful showing of support is on display for a local marine killed in Afghanistan.

Two billboards are now shining brightly in the St. Louis area to honor Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, who was among 13 servicemembers killed last week at Kabul's airport.  Schmitz was a St. Charles County native.

One billboard is located near I-70 and St. Charles Rock Road. The other is on I-64 near Winghaven in St. Charles County. 

