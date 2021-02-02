Cardinals fans will get to cheer on the man who's been called one of the best players in the MLB next season.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --  Cardinals fans will get to cheer on the man who's been called one of the best players in the MLB next season.

Nolan Arenado has been a Redbird for less than 24 hours and there are already glimpses of him around St. Louis.

[READ: 'I plan on sticking around' | Nolan Arenado thrilled to join Cardinals, plans long-term relationship]

News 4 spotted a billboard on eastbound I-70 just after the Jennings Station Road exit in north St. Louis County welcoming Arenado to St. Louis.

