JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A proposed law could require all Missouri schools to display the words “In God We Trust.”
If the bill becomes law, Missouri would join a wave of other states with the requirement including Arkansas, Louisiana and Florida.
The measure still needs to be voted on by a house committee before going to the full state house.
The proposal would go into effect in 2020.
