ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- It’s a controversial measure to bury exposed power and cable lines at the homeowners expense.
“Now they’re telling every single person in the City of St. Louis that they have to bury their power lines or be subject to a misdemeanor,” Alderman Brandon Bosley said.
Bosley took to Facebook to express his concerns over proposed Board Bill 227. It makes homeowners foot the bill for burying their power lines.
“They’re forcing you to pay for it,” Bosley said.
The bill also says if homeowners don’t make the fix, they can face a misdemeanor charge, along with a fine up to $500 for newly placed wires and a fine up to $100 for existing wires.
“The building division will have inspectors at your house because your power lines aren’t underground,” Bosley said.
News 4 found the bill is backed by Alderman Tom Oldenburg.
The bill says he’s pushing to improve the electrical infrastructure of the city.
News 4 reached out to Oldenberg for comment and are waiting to hear back.
Ameren told News 4 this is not a bill they’re pushing.
They say it could cost homeowners thousands of dollars to make this kind of fix.
The bill was going to be up for vote Friday, but because of the opposition to it, it was held to get more input from the public.
