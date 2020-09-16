JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A bill that would have allowed the Missouri Attorney General to step in to prosecute some murder cases in St. Louis failed to advance in the Missouri House.
The bill was part of a special session that ended Wednesday in the state capitol.
A faction of Republican lawmakers forced the bill through the Missouri Senate last week including Sen. Bob Onder who called Gardner soft on crime and needs help help.
However, the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys came out against the legislation. The organization, led by St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar, called the legislation a "historic overreach."
[RELATED: Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys releases scathing statement on bill targeting Kim Gardner]
Governor Mike Parson called the special session on violent crime a success commending bills that passed to eliminate the residency requirement for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and to create a witness protection program.
"We got the two main pieces we wanted, for St. Louis residency and KC witness protection," Parson said. "You're not going to hit a home run every time in this building, anything we can do to help victims fight violent crime no matter how small or how big."
A statement from Missouri Democrats called the session a failure, saying "a year ago, House Democrats strongly urged the governor to take the mounting death toll from violent crime seriously, but he ignored it until pretending to care seemed politically expedient."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.