SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A bill that aims to remove religious exemptions from immunizations for children has been proposed in the Illinois Senate.
Senate Bill 3668 was filed by Sen. Heather A. Steans on Feb. 14.
If passed, parts of the school code that allow children to be exempt from medical examinations and immunizations on religious grounds would be removed.
The bill would also allow children 14 years of age and older to get a vaccine without their parent’s consent.
If approved, the bill would be effective on July 1, 2022.
