ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A new bill passed by the St. Louis Board of Aldermen tightens requirements for running for public office in St. Louis City.
The bill requires all candidates to be a resident of the city, prove they are up to date on paying all taxes, including, personal property, real estate and earnings taxes.
Candidates must also pay all water and trash bills.
“Just be accountable, nothing more than we’d ask of any other citizen, pay your taxes,” said Alderman Joe Vaccaro.
Under current ordinances, the St. Louis Board of Elections requires an affidavit to be signed by candidates saying their taxes were paid and up-to-date.
