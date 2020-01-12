ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri State Rep. Ron Hicks of Dardenne Prairie has once again filed a bill that would lift the requirement that St. Louis Metropolitan police live in the city.
The bill didn’t pass last year but has received more support since then including Mayor Lyda Krewson and Police Chief John Hayden.
The Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on the bill Tuesday at 2 p.m.
There is an identical bill in the state Senate.
Officials told News 4 that there is support for the bill in both the House and the Senate as well as Governor Mike Parson. They believe it could move through quickly on be on the governor’s desk by March.
Hicks said this bill won’t be “a fix all” but it will help fill some of the voids the department has.
This bill would only lift the requirement for police officers. Krewson has indicated she wants to life the residency requirement for all city workers. Hicks believes that should be included in a separate bill.
Hicks wants to handle this at the state level so that way it can’t be changed when a new mayor is elected.
In June 2019, Hayden said the department is down 147 officers.
