SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A bill that would ban pumping your own gas has been filed in Illinois.
Illinois House Democrat Camille Y. Lilly filed HB4571 with the Illinois General Assembly earlier this month. The bill’s synopsis states that it “creates the Gas Station Attendant Act. Provides that no gas may be pumped at a gas station in this State unless it is pumped by a gas station attendant employed at the gas station. Effective January 1, 2021.”
The bill was referred to the Rules Committee on February 5. If approved, drivers would be required to wait for an attendant to pump gas at all stations in Illinois.
Debbie McAllister goes to the Orchard Auto Service in Collinsville, Illinois because it's one of the few remaining gas stations offering a full service.
"It's very painful, getting older and your knees don't work for things like that," McAllister said. "It's wonderful not to get out of the car especially on cool days, when it's raining, snow."
Paul Suess who owns the business said offering full services sets him apart from his competitors.
"We can't complete with some of the bigger stations but we can compete on service," Suess said.
McAllister has arthritis and enjoys not having to get our of her car. She said she goes to Orchard Auto Service every week.
"If more gas stations had full service, it would really be a convenience for people who can't get in and out, say someone in a wheel chair," McAllister said.
Other businesses aren't thrill with the bill. Greg Lowell, who owns Lowell's Service Center, a self-service gas station, said the bill would be an inconvenience to business owners.
"The bottom line is, it's going to affect employees, hire more employees," Lowell said. "There's not margins in gas let alone us being next to St. Louis, consumers can go across the river and buy fuel for cheaper."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.