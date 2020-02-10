SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A bill that would ban pumping your own gas has been filed in Illinois.
Illinois House Democrat Camille Y. Lilly filed HB4571 with the Illinois General Assembly earlier this month. The bill’s synopsis states that it “creates the Gas Station Attendant Act. Provides that no gas may be pumped at a gas station in this State unless it is pumped by a gas station attendant employed at the gas station. Effective January 1, 2021.”
The bill was referred to the Rules Committee on Feb. 5. If approved, drivers would be required to wait for an attendant to pump gas at all stations in Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.