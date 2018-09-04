Bill Cosby’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized

(CNN/KTLA/KMOV)- Police are investigating after Bill Cosby’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized Sunday night.
Someone vandalized the star with the words “Serial Rapist”.
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the star was cleaned Monday.
Cosby was found guilty in April of sexually assaulting a woman in his home in 2004. Many other women have also accused the comedian of assaulting them.
Officials say this is not the first time the actor’s star has been vandalized.
