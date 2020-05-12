ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A proposal will be discussed Tuesday to shift more money to fight coronavirus.
A city committee would review a bill that would transfer $5 million from the parking meter fund to the general reserve fund. The money will be used to for coronavirus-related expenses.
Alderman Jeffrey Boyd sponsored the bill and said "it's a wonderful opportunity for us to support the city."
"One of the responsibilities of the treasurer is to be responsible for parking operations and I think this is an opportunity to really show real leadership that you are the treasurer for the whole city and we're working collectively to shore up city revenues. $5 million is a big deal," he said.
The hearing is at 1 p.m. and if it passes the money will be transferred no later than June 30.
Parking meters in St. Louis City will continue to be free in St. Louis City due to COVID-19 concerns.
