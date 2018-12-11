ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A push for a permanent tribute to a St. Louis native is underway.
The first reading of a bill to create an honorary street name, “Cedric the Entertainer Way,” will take place Tuesday. The honorary street name would begin at the intersection of North Vandeventer Avenue and run east down part of Olive Street.
Like many other police departments around the country, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has made a lip sync video
Cedric “The Entertainer” Kyles was born in Jefferson City and later graduated from Berkeley High School in St. Louis County.
Alderwoman Marlene Davis, the bill’s sponsor, said at least 60 percent of registered voters in the area that would be renamed have signed a petition in support of the honorary street name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.