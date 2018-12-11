ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A push for a permanent tribute to a St. Louis native is underway.

The first reading of a bill to create an honorary street name, “Cedric the Entertainer Way,” will take place Tuesday. The honorary street name would begin at the intersection of North Vandeventer Avenue and run east down part of Olive Street.

Cedric the Entertainer headlines SLMPD lip-sync battle video Like many other police departments around the country, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has made a lip sync video

Cedric “The Entertainer” Kyles was born in Jefferson City and later graduated from Berkeley High School in St. Louis County.

Alderwoman Marlene Davis, the bill’s sponsor, said at least 60 percent of registered voters in the area that would be renamed have signed a petition in support of the honorary street name.