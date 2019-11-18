ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A bill aims to rename a portion of Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis after supermodel Karlie Kloss.
Board Bill 132 was introduced by Alderwoman Tammika Hubbard to authorize the honorary street name Karlie Kloss Way. According to the bill, Karlie Kloss Way would begin at the intersection of Washington Avenue and North 16th Street and run east on Washington Avenue to the intersection of Washington Avenue and North 15th Street.
Kloss, who was discovered by a St. Louis-based modeling agency, is an alum Webster Groves High School.
The Streets, Traffic and Refuse Committee will discuss Board Bill 132, along with five others during their Tuesday morning meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.