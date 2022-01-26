Bill aims to reimburse legal fees for school districts sued by Schmitt

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Days after Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed lawsuits against more local school districts over their mask mandate, one local lawmaker aims to help districts seek reimbursement.
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade filed legislation, House Bill 2569, that will help reimburse legal expenses incurred from their ongoing battle. Schmitt has filed lawsuits against 45 school districts that require masks. The majority of the districts are in St. Louis and Kansas City areas.
“Local public-school budgets are already stretched thin because the pandemic,” Quade said. “They shouldn’t have to foot the bill for Eric Schmitt’s shameful campaign stunts.”
On Tuesday, Parkway School District told News 4 that the money budgeted each month for attorney fees.
State Senator Doug Beck filed a similar bill in December.
