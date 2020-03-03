ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A bill that would tighten regulations on carrying guns in St. Louis City parks is moving forward.
The bill, which passed unanimously out of the parks committee Tuesday, would allow anyone who obtains a park permit in the City of St. Louis to ban firearms and concealed carry at events. The bill’s sponsor said it is a response to some troubling incidents in city parks as well as the state legislature.
[Related: Mayor Krewson signs bill banning guns in city parks]
"Ultimately the state hasn't really heard our plea that metropolitan areas, especially the city of St. Louis,” St. Louis Alderman Christine Ingrassia said. “We have to be able to address those differently than the rest of the state.”
In December, Mayor Lyda Krewson signed a bill that banned guns in the parks, but officials said they are expecting a legal challenge to at least one of those bills and they want to ensure that action is taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.