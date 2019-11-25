ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Students at a St. Louis elementary school got a big surprise Monday.
Every student at Peabody Elementary received a new bike and helmet courtesy of Barry Bryant and Rickey Whittington. St. Louis Metropolitan police were on hand as the students checked out their new bikes.
Bryant, with Biking 4 Books, and Whittington, with R Whittington Foundation, visited the school last month for a safety fair where they raffled off six bikes. Both men saw how popular the bike raffle was to the children and decided they wanted to help. So they decided then and there that they would get bikes and helmets for all of the students.
"At the end of the day it's all about love," Whittington said. "I'm trying to teach the kids the new swag is giving back. It's making a difference."
Last month's safety fair was held after three children died in an apartment fire just across the street from the school.
Biking 4 Books hosts an annual ride to raise funds for text books for St. Louis public schools.
You can donate to the cause online.
Editor's note: A previous version of the story incorrectly stated that St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department donated the bikes.
