ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As confirmed cases in our area continue to rise, we are tracking the latest numbers across our metro.

We'll update these charts with the most updated information from the states of Missouri and Illinois each night.

Illinois has seen many more cases than Missouri, reaching 1,865 Wednesday, the majority of which have been in the Chicago area. There are 17 cases in the Metro East as of mid week.

We'll also continue to update you on local cases to our area, where the totals in the News 4 viewing area have reached 228. These include 129 cases in St. Louis County and 53 cases in St. Louis City, 18 in St. Charles County and at least two cases in three other counties in the region.

Nationally, the number of cases continues to grow at a quick rate, each day. The below map shows which states have the most cases.

All maps and charts will continue to be updated.