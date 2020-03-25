In total, Missouri has 356 cases. 129 of those are in St. Louis County and 44 are in the City of St. Louis. St. Charles County added another case, making 12 total there. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Illinois Department of Health is reporting a total of 1,865 cases in 35 counties in Illinois.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As confirmed cases in our area continue to rise, we are tracking the latest numbers across our metro.

We'll update these charts with the most updated information from the states of Missouri and Illinois each night.

Illinois has seen many more cases than Missouri, reaching 1,865 Wednesday, the majority of which have been in the Chicago area. There are 17 cases in the Metro East as of mid week.

We'll also continue to update you on local cases to our area, where the totals in the News 4 viewing area have reached 228. These include 129 cases in St. Louis County and 53 cases in St. Louis City, 18 in St. Charles County and at least two cases in three other counties in the region.

Nationally, the number of cases continues to grow at a quick rate, each day. The below map shows which states have the most cases.

All maps and charts will continue to be updated.

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange), also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the US. 

