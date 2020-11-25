HANIFAN BULGER MCDONALD

St. Louis Rams' coach Jim Hanifan is greeted by the team, with Marc Bulger (10) and Shaun McDonald (84), before the start of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2003, at the Edward Jones Dome, in St. Louis. The game marked Hanifan's last regular season home game before his retirement. (AP Photo/Kyle Ericson)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Former head coach for the St. Louis Cardinals of the National Football League Jim Hanifan died Tuesday night. He was 87.

Hanifan spent more than 30 years coaching. He most notably spent six seasons as head coach of the Big Red. He was also a broadcaster for St. Louis Rams games.

Hanifan was inducted into the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame.

