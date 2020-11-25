ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Former head coach for the St. Louis Cardinals of the National Football League Jim Hanifan died Tuesday night. He was 87.
Hanifan spent more than 30 years coaching. He most notably spent six seasons as head coach of the Big Red. He was also a broadcaster for St. Louis Rams games.
Hanifan was inducted into the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame.
Rest in peace to one of my most influential coaches. Jim Hanifan helped mold me into the professional football player I was. Thank you Coach, Rest in sweet peace with the lord.🙏 My sincere condolences to his family and friends. @BigRed_STL— Ottis OJ Anderson (@OJAnderson24) November 26, 2020
