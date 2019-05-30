ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Big changes are underway at an agency that handles millions of your tax dollars.
News 4 investigates first told you about questions of mismanagement at the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment in January. Now, there are new details about what’s being done about it, along with new information about additional paychecks received by the former head of the organization, on her way out.
News 4 obtained a document which shows that the former head, Dr. Alice Prince of a SLATE received more than $37,000 dollars from the city when she resigned last month.
Finding a new head of the agency is one of the major changes happening right now.
“I think now we are going to focus very intently on providing the services that we intend to provide to the people who need them,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson Thursday. Krewson said it's a new day at SLATE.
Thursday, she attended the first board meeting for the agency since Prince's resignation in April.
In January, News 4 brought forward complaints from whistleblowers, concerned about Dr. Prince's leadership and overall management at the agency.
Now we've learned that according to a settlement agreement signed by Krewson, the city agreed to pay Dr. Prince close to $6 thousand for medical insurance, $13,500 in accrued vacation leave and an additional sum of more than $18,000.
In exchange, Dr. Prince agreed not to take up any claims against the city and waived any rights to ever be re-employed with the City of St. Louis.
News 4 asked the mayor Thursday if the payout was appropriate.
"I think it was appropriate, it was really a resignation," Krewson said. "She resigned and we agreed that, as in many cases, you have some severance agreement and we wanted to be able to visit with her as need be about anything information that we needed, so she received a few paychecks."
Krewson, who has repeatedly defended Dr. Prince, also signed a glowing reference letter for Dr. Prince's future employment.
At the meeting Thursday, the board addressed what they said were deficiencies found in one of the audits related to how they do business and some of their contracts.
The city has hired a private consultant to help them get SLATE back on track.
A number of state and federal audits are on-going.
