ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – After a strong recruiting push from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southeast Missouri, the organization is just 30 male volunteers away from its goal.
The Eastern Missouri region covers St. Louis City, Cape Girardeau, and St. Charles, Jefferson and St. Louis Counties.
According to the organization, the most dire need for mentors is in the City of St. Louis, where 80 percent of kids were looking for mentors this summer. Most of those needing mentors are young black men.
The organization said they need more men to step up and mentor, and this year began an initiative to get 90 men to sign up in 90 days.
Now, they are looking for the final 30 to reach their initiative .
They are also pushing to have first responders recruit and build relationships between young people and the community, both those in and out of uniform.
Our children, they said, need to be surrounded by caring and consistent adults to help them reach their full potential.
“Another support system, someone just to give them that extra guidance along this path. Maybe the parents don't have that extra time, so this individual is coming in talking to them and being there for them when they need someone,” said Director of Volunteers Linda Robinson.
Big Brothers Big Sisters cannot add any more mentees to the program until some of the 600 kids waiting are matched.
Mentors are required to commit for a year and do four hours a month.
Click here for more details on becoming a mentor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.