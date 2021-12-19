ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The newest Spider-Man is giving movie theaters across the country a big boost, including in the St. Louis area. But the large increase in revenue comes at a time when COVID-19 cases are increasing.
Missouri and Illinois are seeing increases in hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases that haven't been seen in months, causing concern for service industry workers.
"It's consistent with what we saw last year as well, but the only difference is that we have a vaccine now, which is what makes it a little bit more troubling," said Dr. Alex Garza with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
Garza told News 4 the majority of cases in the St. Louis metro aren't connected to the nationwide surge in omicron variants.
"We do have a reported case of omicron, but that's not what's dominating our cases right now. This is all escalation of delta," Garza said. "I don't think anyone is going to call for a complete shutdown--shelter in place."
Garza said the majority of cases and hospitalizations are unvaccinated individuals and breakthrough cases are largely those dealing with underlying health issues. He added COVID-19 hospitalization numbers are strictly for individuals where COVID-19 is the primary reason for being admitted.
"Like, if you came in for knee surgery, and we tested you for COVID we're not counting that as our hospitalizations," Dr. Garza said.
Business owners like Harman Moseley, who owns Chase Park Plaza Cinemas in Central West End, said he wants to keep the momentum from the new Spider-Man movie going but fears the increase in COVID cases can lead to restrictions.
"These past two days have been the first glimpse since March 16, 2020 that the business is returning to a level that's was normal," Moseley said. "We had 600 plus guests, and over 1,000 guests on Saturday. This business--any other business--any venue that comes back is going to be on the guidance of the omicron variant."
Moseley told News 4 he increased wages and modified hours to gain and retain staff during the pandemic as well.
