ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A major construction project that will impact tens of thousands of drivers is getting under way in St. Louis County.
Both St. Louis County's Department of Transportation and Missouri American Water are working on a three mile stretch of Big Bend that will call for lane closures between Manchester Road and Delmar.
For many drivers, Big Bend is part of their daily routine.
"Big Bend is the quickest way to get to work," said Susan Gatewood, a driver.
Gatewood is one of nearly 36,000 drivers that take Big Bend each weekday.
"It's a very heavily traveled road," said David Wrone, spokesperson for St. Louis County Department of Transportation.
The wear clearly shows.
"Very bumpy, there's a lot of potholes. Typically I try to stay over to the left because the right side is really bad," said Gatewood.
Soon, all the patchwork will get a makeover.
"By 2020, they're going to have new pavement. The deficient sidewalk panels that you see will be new concrete. The crumbling curbs will be new curbs. Wheelchair accessible ramps, there will be dozens of those if not hundreds. It will be basically an entirely new road," said Wrone.
Some businesses are already seeing work start from their front window, like Mr. Wizard's Frozen Custard. What should be the shop's busy season will now coincide with construction season.
"We're still open!" said manager Cherie Bowman, encouraging loyal customers to still stop by.
Getting anywhere along the route could be headache with intermittent lane closures and without a viable detour option.
"There’s a finite amount of pavement to access," said Wrone, noting Hanley and Brentwood are already heavily traveled. "It’s a situation that it’s inevitable that you’re going to have frustrated motorists but there’s just no other way around it. It's just a matter of patience on the side of motorists."
At the same time as all the road work, Missouri American Water will replace water pipes from 1912 under the southbound curb lane. A spokesperson for the water company says customers who live nearby might lose water for a couple hours but they will be notified ahead of time if that will happen.
Repaving Big Bend from Manchester to Delmar will be the final piece of the project. That is expected to be complete by the fall of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.