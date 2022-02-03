METRO EAST (KMOV.com) -- Several big and small businesses opened Thursday during a winter storm in the St. Louis metropolitan area.
Grocery stores like Schnuck’s and Dierberg’s opened later than usual and closed earlier than usual.
Local businesses like 222 Artisan Bakery in downtown Edwardsville opened as well.
“The employees that can’t come in, we just told them not to worry about it,” said co-owner Trevor Taynor. “Whenever there’s weather like this we like to give people the opportunity to come in still. Yesterday we had a few people that came in and they lost power for a little bit so they came in someplace warm—hot coffee—relax for a while.”
222 Artisan Bakery employs around 25 workers, but only one employee worked Thursday.
“We’re not going to make any money today. It’s not about that, it’s just about being here for everyone,” Taynor said.
