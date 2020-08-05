Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept his party's White House nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus. That's according to a Democrat with knowledge of the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday to discuss planning.
The move is the latest example of the pandemic's sweeping effects on the 2020 presidential election and the latest blow to traditional party nominating conventions that historically have marked the start of fall general election campaigns.
