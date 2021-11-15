Biden to propose 20-year ban on new oil drilling near Native American site in New Mexico

The ruins of Pueblo del Arroyo house at Chaco Culture National Historical Park in New Mexico are shown here. President Joe Biden is proposing a 20-year ban on new oil and gas drilling near the park.

 Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden will announce Monday a proposal for a 20-year ban on new oil and gas drilling near Chaco Canyon in New Mexico -- one of the oldest Native American sites in the US -- White House officials said.

