Biden to propose 20-year ban on new oil drilling near Native American site in New Mexico

President Joe Biden will announce Monday a proposal for a 20-year ban on new oil and gas drilling near Chaco Canyon in New Mexico -- one of the oldest Native American sites in the US -- White House officials said.
This story will be updated.
