ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Former Vice President and current Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has endorsed State Auditor Nicole Galloway for Missouri governor.
“State Auditor Nicole Galloway is a proven champion for Missouri’s working families — crossing the aisle to deliver results. As Auditor, she worked to bring transparency to state government and hold politicians accountable to the people, uncovering millions of dollars in waste and fraudulent spending. I am proud to endorse Nicole for Governor, and know she will continue to fight for access to affordable, quality health care, improving public schools, and bringing good-paying jobs to the state,” said Vice President Joe Biden.
Galloway’s campaign announced the endorsement early Monday morning.
“Vice President Joe Biden was a key part of the team that expanded healthcare to millions of Americans and brought our country back the last time we were on the brink of an economic disaster. I can’t think of a leader who is better suited for this moment and I am honored to have his support in this race,” said State Auditor Nicole Galloway. “Next year, we’ll work together to lower prescription drug costs, expand access to healthcare, and put Missouri back on the path to economic recovery.”
Galloway, a Democrat, is trying to unseat Republican Gov. Mike Parson in the November election.
President Donald Trump has tweeted his support for Parson's 2020 bid, writing that the current governor is "very Popular, Strong, and knows what he is doing."
