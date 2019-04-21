MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man was hospitalized after being hit riding his bicycle and trying to cross a highway in Madison County Saturday afternoon, police said.
A 52-year-old man from Edwardsville was riding his bike and attempted to cross highway 143 at Loos Road when a van struck him.
Police said the man was transported to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.
41-year-old Christopher Loyet of Edwardsville was driving the van. Police said Loyet was not injured.
The accident happened around 3 p.m. Saturday just west of Marine, Illinois. Marine is 30 miles northeast of St. Louis.
News 4 has a crew on the scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.
