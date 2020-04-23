ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Dutchtown resident’s surveillance video caught the terrifying moments when a car hit a bicyclist.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The video shows the bicyclist riding on Ulena Avenue in south St. Louis City, when a car driver traveling south hits the man, throwing him in the air before landing on the pavement.
“You would think a normal person would stop,” said Denis Lilly.
Residents said with stay-at-home orders in place there’s been more pedestrians and bicyclist out.
Lilly, a bicyclist, said this stretch is a common route for them.
He said he occasionally has to doge accidents with distracted drivers.
“A lot of times we try to ride out in the middle of a lane to be more visible,” said Lilly.
Witnesses said they weren’t able to get a good description of the driver but could tell the car is a dark color Chevy sedan.
The front windshield was shattered.
Police said the bicyclist was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
