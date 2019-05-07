Car accident generic

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A bicyclist was hit by a car and killed on westbound I-270 near I-170 Tuesday evening.

Police said the accident happened around 5:00 p.m. near the exit from I-270 onto I-170.

The driver of the car stayed on scene. One lane of the exit ramp is still closed.

Other information was not immediately known.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.