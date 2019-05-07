NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A bicyclist was hit by a car and killed on westbound I-270 near I-170 Tuesday evening.
Police said the accident happened around 5:00 p.m. near the exit from I-270 onto I-170.
The driver of the car stayed on scene. One lane of the exit ramp is still closed.
Other information was not immediately known.
