CHICAGO (AP) — A bicyclist has died after falling onto an electrically charged rapid train rail in Chicago.
The man was riding on the platform at a Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line station about 9 p.m. Friday when he fell onto the track's third rail.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is under investigation.
Blue Line service was temporarily disrupted Friday night.
