ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Loop Trolley may have a lifeline.
Tuesday, the Bi-State Development Board discussed a proposal to taking over the trouble trolley system.
Bi-State oversees the region’s Metro buses and light rail.
Commissioners voted 6 to 3 Tuesday to continue discussing the option.
The meeting was originally planned to be during a closed session, but some commissioners pushed to keep it open since it was discussing taxpayer money.
Board President Taulby Roach said he was asked by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern to investigate whether or not the Loop Trolley has viable options.
Roach said the federal government has to preapprove relocating some money from legacy grants, which is basically leftover funds from a completed grant project to fund the trolley operations. This money could fund the Loop Trolley for at least four years without asking for other money from different sources, Roach said.
Some commissioners argued that the public hasn’t asked for this service, but they are asking for other improvements like security.
“It was brought up today we could move grant money to fund this why can’t we move grant money around to help security and help people that ride these trains and want to be safer. We shouldn’t be spending money on the U City Loop Trolley,” said Cox.
Roach said he feels if the Loop Trolley fails then it could negatively impact the region’s reputation and future grant opportunities.
The vote Tuesday authorized Roach to continue negotiating a deal and to get some of the board members questions answered. A takeover of the trolley would still need a final vote.
The Loop Trolley is scheduled to end operations on December 29.
