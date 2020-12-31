SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect was shot by a deputy following a bi-state police chase.
Wednesday night, officers from multiple agencies in the Metro East began pursuing two suspects wanted for armed robbery and assault first degree. Just before 9:40 p.m., St. Louis County officers from the North County Precinct were called to the area of Interstate 270 and Missouri Highway 367 to assist Glen Carbon police, Pontoon Beach police and Madison County Sheriffs Deputies with the pursuit.
The suspect vehicle drove to the area of Shardell Drive and Poggemoeller Avenue, where a passenger suspect exited and was shot by a Madison County Sheriff’s deputy, according to St. Louis County police. Police said a handgun was recovered at the scene.
The suspect vehicle continued driving and was stopped a short distance later. The driver was taken into custody.
The suspect who was shot was given life-saving treatment by officers before EMS arrived at the scene, St. Louis County police said. He was then taken to the hospital with what is believed to be a non-life threatening injury.
The deputy who shot the suspect was not injured in the incident. He is reportedly a 38-year-old-man with 11 years of law enforcement experience.
St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the investigation.
