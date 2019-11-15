NORTH ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) --- A gray SUV led officers on a police chase early Friday morning.
The pursuit began around 6:15 a.m. near the Eads Bridge in Illinois. Powerhouse Skyzoom 4 spotted a stolen SUV enter into downtown St. Louis with officers from the Belleville Police Department trailing behind.
Police said the SUV was stolen from a driveway of a home. The owner of the car was warming it up.
Just before 7 a.m., the SUV crashed into a dumpster in an alley near Lee and Newstead. Powerhouse Skyzoom spotted the driver get out the SUV.
Moments later, officers arrived and took a man in custody.
No additional details have been released.
