(KMOV.com) - Local leaders in the bi-State region are addressing infrastructure priorities a day after President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law.

Missouri is receiving $9 billion over the next five years. It includes $6.5 billion for highways, nearly $485 million for bridges, and almost $675 million for public transportation. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones attended the bill signing in Washington D.C. Tuesday and she talked to reporters about the biggest needs in the city.

"The next ones on our list for replacement include the Lindell Bridge over Forest Park Parkway towards MetroLink," Jones said.

Connecting North County to the southern region is also on Jones' to-do list.

"Dr. Page and I are in-sync about that," she added. "We've discussed updating the study to include the county and what that expansion would look like in the county."

18-year St. Louis resident Jim Brasunas supports Lindell Bridge being repaired.

"Its in bad shape. There's some big potholes on top," Brasunas said. "Leaking a lot of water--not only after rain, but between rains. It seems like something that hopefully this new infrastructure package can address pretty quickly."

St. Louis County officials confirmed to News 4 it currently has a $200 million price tag for road improvements. Roads are a big concern in neighboring St. Charles County.

"We have been one of the fastest growing counties in the state of Missouri," St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said. "We spent $120 million of local county and city dollars to supplement the state's system to get at least some of that additional needed infrastructure built. Number one of that list is the intersection at I-64 and I-70."

Ehlmann said the I-64/I-70 intersection hasn't been upgraded since the 1950s. Local governments don't know when or how much they will receive from the infrastructure bill yet.