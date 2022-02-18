Bi-State Development Board votes to revive Loop Trolley

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Friday morning, the Bi-State Development Board voted to revive the Loop Trolley.
The members of the board discussed a new operating agreement with the taxing district that built the trolley, which stopped running in December 2019. Federal authorities said the trolley must be running again or millions in federal money must be returned. Future implications of returning the funding was a big motivator to move forward with the trolley.
The only board member to vote against the proposal was Derrick Cox, who voiced concerns about short-staffing on the already impacted public transportation systems.
"Cutbacks in service based on labor availability, that's a completely legitimate point... but so is our capacity to get federal funding as we move forward," said Bi-State Development CEO Taulby Roach. "A default is a completely legitimate point. The problem is that would devastate service for those same customers."
Board members discussed the possibility of more limited trolley operating hours to help with short-staffed transit systems that are used more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.