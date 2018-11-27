ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An intersection in downtown St. Louis was closed Tuesday morning while police were on the scene.
The intersection of North 14th Street and Washington Avenue was closed around 6 a.m. St. Louis police told News 4 the closure was related to a pursuit by the Brooklyn, Illinois Police Department into the city.
Several police vehicles were on the scene and officers were walking around a taped off area.
St. Louis Police Department officials said there were no reported injuries and no one was in custody.
The crime scene tape was removed and the intersection was reopened about 45 minutes later.
