ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two suspects are in custody after a bi-state police chase ended in downtown St. Louis.
The suspects were taken into custody after a chase from the Metro East crossed the Poplar Street Bridge and ended at 8th and Chestnut around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
News 4 has reached out to police to find out what prompted the chase to begin. This story will be updated as details are made available.
