MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A police pursuit out of north St. Louis County ended in a crash in the Metro East Wednesday.
Officers from Hillsdale and St. Ann were pursuing a suspect, and during the chase the suspect crossed into Illinois.
The chase came to an end near Route 3 and 143 in Wood River when the fleeing vehicle got into an collision with another car.
It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash, and police have not said what led to the pursuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.